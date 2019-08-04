Ford slides to right guard as injuries mount on OL

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills offensive line has been dealing with injuries so they shuffled the lineup around. Right guards Spencer Long and Jon Feliciano were held out with injuries.

So they slid rookie Cody Ford from right tackle inside to guard and Ty Nsekhe was the starting right tackle.



“Everything kind of happens fast when you come inside. But I already knew that being that I played guard before,” Ford said. “We don’t really have a complete depth chart. Whatever they tell me I’m playing at practice, that’s what I’m playing. I just do what I’m told. I’m really out here trying to help the team win. If they say ‘guard,’ they say guard and if say ‘tackle,’ they say tackle.”

Starting center Mitch Morse remains in concussion protocol so Russell Bodine was the starter. On the other side of the ball. 1st round pick Ed Oliver lined up with the starters at defensive tackle replacing Jordan Phillips. The Bills weren’t going to just hand the starting job to Oliver but he earned it with his play over the past week.

The Bills have their final two training camp practice here on Monday and Tuesday. Tomorrow’s practice is closed to the public.