Former Bill Eric Moulds gives back to WNY by coaching at Monday Night Lights Skills Camp

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — They say hard work is done in the off-season, and tonight, that’s true for the 60 high school quarterbacks, wide receivers and defensive backs in attendance for the Monday Night Lights Skills Camp.

Tonight, these kids are learning from the best, not only from local high school coaches from around Western New York, but also from former Bills receiver Eric Moulds.

“I just wanted to get involved, I knew I would be in town so I talked to Coach Overton, we’ve been in communication for the last few years before COVID hit and I told him ‘If I get a chance to come back to Buffalo, let’s put a camp together and work with kids in the area,'” former Bills wide receiver Eric Moulds said. “I live in Charlotte and I work with a lot of athletes, I’ve gotten about 150 kids in the area scholarships so I wanted to come up in the city I had the most success in, the city that I had the best time of my life in and help some of the kids and give back again.”

Put on by Canisius High School wide receiver coach Alejandro Overton, Southwestern High School quarterback coach John Kinder and Canisius defensive backs coach Derek Brim Jr., the Monday Night Lights skills camp provided the high school athletes with some specialized training and one-on-one drills throughout the night.

With the 2021 high school football season just weeks away, the camp is here to fine-tune their skills so they will be ready to hit the ground running on day one of the season.

“They really prepare you a lot, especially with that short offseason. We need these camps because we didn’t have them last year,” Canisius rising senior quarterback Tyler Baker said. “A lot of the college camps and showcases like this one really helps the quarterbacks and really all athletes get their game back up to the level we need to for that long season coming up. These showcases are huge for Western New York players.”

“It’s a little bit more than football. It’s more about discipline and life skills, so it’s a little bit more than just football. I talk to these kids when we’re not doing football, I talk to them about school, a whole lot of different stuff, so it’s a little bit more than football and they know they gotta work hard because they don’t miss. That’s why they showed up today,” Canisius wide receiver coach and event organizer Alejandro Overton said.

Even though he doesn’t live in WNY anymore, Moulds says he always loves to come out and give back to the community.

Volunteering to come in and work this clinic, he’s combining his love of coaching football with giving back to the kids in the town that holds a special place in his heart.

“They’re confident kids, they’re a little bit star struck but at the same time, I told them, ‘I was you one time.’ At one point in my life I was a young kid that had big dreams,” Moulds said. “I worked hard and I reached my goals, and they can do the same thing but you got to go in and really do your thing and try to be yourself. I told them to be where your feet are, not worry about the future, but worry about the present right now.”