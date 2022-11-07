(WIVB) — Former Bills quarterback Frank Reich is no longer the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced Monday.

The Colts lost to the New England Patriots 26-3 on Sunday to fall to 3-5-1 this season and managed just 112 yards of offense.

Reich was on the Bills from 1985-1994, serving as a backup quarterback. He had been the coach of the Colts since 2018. He finishes his tenure with Indianapolis with a record of 40-33-1.

The team had fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady last week.