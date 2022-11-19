ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Like so many Buffalonians in 2014 after Snowvember, Bills tight end Scott Chandler was over shoveling snow and that led to one of the most memorable touchdown celebrations in Bills history.

“I’m so happy that happened because it somehow endeared me to the fans in Buffalo,” Chandler said on a zoom call with News 4 Sports.

“I was just really happy to have a celebration that represented our fan base.”

Buffalo Bills tight end Scott Chandler does a snow-shoveling celebration after catching a 19-yard Kyle Orton touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Detroit, Monday, Nov.24, 2014. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

For the second time in eight years, the Bills will play a “home game” in Detroit at Ford Field because of a snowstorm. This time, the Bills will “host” the Browns this Sunday while back in 2014 they beat the Jets 38-3. Enter Chandler’s epic celebration.

“I had just been shoveling all week, I had broken a shovel I bought, I broke my neighbors shovel that week and I was just ready to be done shoveling so I shoveled that and I think I yelled ‘no snow’ which didn’t really make a lot of sense but it was the sentiment that I felt like I don’t want any more snow this week, like I’m done with snow for now,” Chandler explained.

Video provided by Scott Chandler, playing with his kids during Snowvember 2014.

Chandler now lives in Iowa with his wife, Alissa and they’ve passed down their love for Buffalo to their four kids. Even on the zoom call, he was wearing a Bills hat and a shirt from Fred Jackson’s camp he went to.

“We just love the City of Buffalo and we love the Bills and what that fan base stands for and that whole area. I wish we would have won more games but that time I wouldn’t trade for anything because that’s a part of the world I never would have explored and I love and it’s in my heart and my family’s heart,” Chandler said.

Awesome catching up with former #Bills TE @scottchandler84 on his memories from the game in 2014 that was moved to Detroit because of Snowvember and his epic shoveling touchdown celebration from that game. pic.twitter.com/gIvVISNvxz — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) November 20, 2022

Now with the Bills playing in Detroit once again, Chandler reflected on what the week leading up to their game at Ford Field was like after snowing for days.

“It gets to Friday and they moved the game to Detroit and before we know it some guy that they flagged down, just a Buffalonian, they flagged him down and asked him to come pick us all up on a snowmobile and he came and picked us all up, took us to the stadium and they took us to the airport and we flew to Detroit,” Chandler said.

Photo provided by Scott Chandler

And even living in Iowa, Chandler feels the love from Bills Mafia.

“I remember our game in Detroit, I felt like we had a pretty good representation and I’m expecting Bills Mafia to show out again like that because it’s not just a Buffalo thing, even here in Iowa I get Bills fans coming up to me and I think Josh [Allen] has helped that a lot because he’s so fun to watch and they’re so fun to watch right now but I think Bills Mafia is starting to extend its fingers throughout the nation,” Chandler said.

Even though Chandler is retired from the NFL now, he still gets to be around football as the offensive coordinator at Liberty High School in Iowa.