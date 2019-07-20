Former Bisons catcher Brian Dorsett elected to Buffalo Baseball HOF

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Jeff Reardon, left, receives congratulations from catcher Brian Dorsett after the Reds downed the New York Mets 6-2, Aug. 23, 1993, at Shea Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Paul Hurschmann)

Former Bisons catcher Brian Dorsett has been elected to the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame, the team announced on Friday.

Dorsett played with the Herd for three seasons, but is best remembered for his historic 1992 campaign.

That season, Dorsett set a modern era single-season record with 102 RBI, a mark matched only once in nearly three decades of baseball. Alex Ramirez collected 103 in 1998.

Dorsett played in 163 MLB games.

He’ll be officially inducted during a ceremony on August 2 at Sahlen Field.