BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) Mike Stratton, a key linebacker to the Buffalo Bills back to back AFL title teams of 1964-65 has passed away.

Stratton was a member of the Bills Wall of Fame and was also named to the Bills 50th anniversary all-time team in 2009.

The news of Stratton’s passing was shared by the Buffalo Bills website. Stratton passed from heart complications after a recent fall. He was 78 years old.