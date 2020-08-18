Former Sabres star Dale Hawerchuk dies

Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame Class of 2012 inductees Rick Jeanneret, left, and Dale Hawerchuk, right, salute the crowd before an NHL hockey game between the Sabres and the Winnipeg Jets in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Buffalo Sabres star Dale Hawerchuk lost his battle with stomach cancer on Tuesday. He was 57 years old.

Hawerchuk spent five seasons with the Sabres, and scored 385 points in 342 games from 1990-95.

The first overall pick in the 1981 NHL Draft, Hawerchuk was the youngest NHL player in history to score 100 points, and won the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year.

After 16 seasons in the league, Hawerchuk retired in 1997, and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in just his second year of eligibility in 2001. He served as the head coach of the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League from 2010-2019. He stepped away from the team when he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in August 2019.