Fort Erie Race Track Set To Reopen

Race fans rejoice the Fort Erie race track announced that the 2020 racing season is back but of course due to covid 19 there will be no spectators.

While the grandstands will be empty for the first time in their 123 year history, the track will do its best to maximize on the season. The new racing lineup has been shifted to Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

Many questions surround the Prince of Wales Stakes, which is the second jewel in the Canadian triple crown. The good news is that this 400,000 event featuring Canada’s finest three-year-old thoroughbreds will now take place at the end of September.”