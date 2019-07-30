Foster continuing to ‘grow & evolve’ heading into 2nd season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – By the end of last year, Robert Foster had gone from undrafted rookie, to being cut and placed on the practice squad, to finally emerging as Josh Allen’s favorite target over the final seven weeks of the season.

Now, Foster isn’t a forgotten man in the Bills offense, but with new additions Cole Beasley and John Brown building a strong rapport with Allen, after an up and down start to camp head coach Sean McDermott explained how important it is for a player like Foster to continue his development heading into his second year.

“When tape is out there on you, this is the NFL, it’s professional football and people get paid money to — a lot of money — to get out in front of that and study it,” the head coach said Sunday. “So, he has to continue to evolve as a football player.”

And, Foster agrees.

“Just continue to grow, just continue to lean from (John Brown) and Beasley,” he said.

During a portion of practice we’re now allowed to shoot, the highs and lows for Foster continued on Tuesday, as he dropped a perfectly placed ball from Allen, on what would have been a touchdown.

So, how important is it to stay mentally tough with added competition?

“That’s very important. I feel like they bring in competition to get the best out of us,” Foster said. “At the end of the day, regardless of what it is, I’m still an undrafted second year player so, they bring in players to get the best out of us and that’s what they’re going to do.”

And while there is more competition, Foster also sees the benefit of having a veteran like Brown around.

“It’s special, man. I learn from him everyday, ” Foster said after practice on Tuesday. “I’m stealing reps from him. He may not know but I’m definitely stealing mental reps from him.”