Four Mount St. Mary student-athletes celebrate signing NLI’s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four Mount St. Mary student-athletes finally got to celebrate signing their National Letters of Intent to play sports in college on Monday.

Taegan Johnston signed to row on the crew team at Ohio State, where she will further her education with hopes of becoming a special needs teacher.

“I chose Ohio State because during COVID, there’s so many uncertainties, but just talking to the coaches and I was able to go and see the campus, I felt such a calmness and excitement about it and I hadn’t really felt that yet,” Taegan Johnston said. “When I heard about Ohio State and was able to tour it and I researched the team and the programs that they have, I knew it was the college for me. I guess it was an easy choice, which not many people can say.”

Kaitlin Zajac signed with Rutgers to be a member of the crew team, and plans to study pharmaceuticals.

“It’s been my top choice school since freshman year. Being Big 10 and having Johnson & Johnson on campus, they have some amazing research opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry,” Kaitlin Zajac said. “Going on an official visit last fall kind of reaffirmed that that’s where I wanted to go. As soon as I walked on campus, it felt exactly like home. The energy of the team, the five eight-person boat across energy had me super motivated, because that’s something I’ve never experienced here on a small rowing program with enough to fill one eight-boat. I’m excited what that energy will feel like in the future, and hopefully win some championships.”

Rory Brouillard is headed to row crew at Duquesne, and she plans to study secondary education.

“One of the assistant coaches for Duquesne reached out to me, and I stayed in touch with them ever since the beginning of my junior year,” Rory Brouillard said. “I knew they were a D1 school, competitive, and I wanted to stay competitive in college. I wanted a school that had a location in the city but was still a campus that was together, and Duquesne had that exact feeling that I wanted.”

Emily Fisher will play lacrosse at D’Youville and further her education in the nursing program.

“I’m super excited, it’s December and I already know where I’m going and planning out my life. D’Youville definitely moved to the top of my list based on the nursing program and the fact that they’re building a new building called the Hub for my major and other medical majors. For lacrosse, the intensity of it and know I can push myself makes me excited, it’s unpredictable.”