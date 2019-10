BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four Buffalo Sabres players put on waivers by the team Monday, have cleared waivers and have been assigned to the Rochester Americans.

Those players are forwards Remi Elie, Curtis Lazar, Scott Wilson and defenseman Casey Nelson.

Elie, Wilson, and Nelson all appeared in games for the Amerks last season. Lazar was signed as a free agent by the Sabres this offseason.

The Sabres begin their season Thursday when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins.