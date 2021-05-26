Four returning Flames leading the way for Will East softball in 2021

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — As if almost no time has passed, the Williamsville East softball team picked up right where they left off at the end of their State Championship winning 2019 season, and have opened up the 2021 season with a perfect 6-0 record.

The last time the Flames lost a game was on May 29th, 2018. That’s almost three years.

Without the chance to play the 2020 season, Will East is working hard to make up for the lost year this season.

“Obviously we were super, super disappointed last year. I just felt for my seniors who were coming off a State Championship and were rearing to go again and hopefully get back there,” Will East head coach Chris Durr said. “We felt like we had a really good chance to get back there again then you never know what could happen once you get there. We’re just really happy to be playing.”

“We’re pretty excited to just even have the opportunity to play. With COVID and everything not being able to play last year was very disappointing for all of us, so we all worked very hard in the offseason and are all very excited to have the opportunity to play,” Will East senior pitcher Summer Clark said.

In addition to missing last season for the 2020 seniors, now the Flames are dealing with the issue of having only four returners from the 2019 state championship team, and 12 players playing in their first full varsity season.

“We have four returning players from the states winning team, and it’s a different dynamic because now I’m in a leadership position so I have to take care of the younger girls and show them what to do,” Will East shortstop Abbie Stellrecht said.

“It’s such a unique situation because we have seniors on the team who would’ve played last year as juniors, but they don’t have any varsity experience,” Durr said. “We talked to those four players that are back and said no matter what grade you’re in, three of them are seniors and Ella is a sophomore, they’re going to have to do the majority of the leading and they’re going to have to show the other players what’s expected of them, on and off the field. We’re looking forward to those four being great leaders for us this year and passing the torch so to speak to our younger generation of players.”

Will East hosts Sweet Home on Wednesday at 7pm.