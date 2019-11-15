Four St. Joe’s lacrosse players sign to play college lax

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four St. Joe’s lacrosse players signed on the dotted line on Friday afternoon to play college lacrosse.

Trey Gehen signed to play lacrosse at Quinnipiac. With his senior season fast approaching, Trey is hoping to leave behind a legacy of winning, and achieve something no St. Joe’s team has ever done before.

“I love the area around Quinnipiac and the city of New Haven is very close, I just really liked the area around it,” Trey Gehen said.

“With last year’s team, we were very good, we won the Monsignor Martin Championship and lost the state championship, so this year I hope to win the state championship and leave the legacy of being the only Joe’s team to win a state championship.”

Hunter Parucki and Robbie Marten are both headed to play at Canisius. Hunter and Robbie are also excited to continue being teammates on the field for the next four years.

“Just the community, the coaches were so welcoming, seeing where the team is headed in the future I though it would be a good fit,” Hunter Parucki said.

“Talking to the coaches, talking to some of the kids on the team, just the environment, just everything about it is just perfect for me,” Robbie Marten said about Canisius. “The school, it’s so beautiful there too. Everyone there is so welcoming and nice, and I can’t wait to go there next year and get started for the next four years.”

“Since we first started playing lacrosse we dreamed about playing in college together, and to finally make it happen, it feels great,” Parucki said.

Ryan McGorry is taking a prep year before heading to Loyola, and during that prep year he’s excited to work on every aspect of his game in order to be ready to play top level lacrosse.

“I always dreamed of playing lacrosse at the top level, with a chance to play for a national championship, so I found out the best way for me to do that is to take a prep year at a prep school, play for a prestigious high school lacrosse team,” Ryan McGorry said. “It all worked out for the best so I’m excited to play for Loyola now.”

“I want to work mostly on communication with my teammates, leadership, I think that’s most important for success on the team. We lost in the state championship last year, for the past actually three years, and I’ve been a part of the team all three years so I feel as if I want to go out on top. I don’t want to lose my last game.”

Congrats to these four Marauders for signing to play at the next level!