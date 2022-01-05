Fourth quarter surge brings Nichols boys 76-57 win over St. Mary’s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nichols traveled to St. Mary’s on Tuesday evening in a Monsignor Martin boys basketball matchup.

Early in the first, Marco Gallo drives to the hoop and finishes with a short jumper. Lancers take a 6-4 lead.

A few minutes later, Parker Rey slings it to Jayke Rainey who knocks down a three from the corner to tie the game up at nine a piece.

In the final seconds of the first, the Vikings snag the defensive rebound and send it to Rainey who gets the basket off the boards. Nichols led 13-11 at the end of the quarter.

Second quarter now, Nasier Starks drives in and banks the short jumper to tie the game up at 14.

A few minutes later, Jalen Duff shows off the fancy footwork before he steps back and drains the three to give the Vikings a 21-17 lead.

The game would stay close all the way up until the fourth quarter when the Vikings outscored the Lancers 26-9. Nichols tops St. Mary’s 76-57.