Frank Gore passes Barry Sanders for 3rd on NFL all-time rushing list

Buffalo Bills’ Frank Gore runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With a six yard run midway through the fourth quarter, Bills running back Frank Gore continued to add to his Hall of Fame resume, passing Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders for third on the NFL’s all-time rushing list.

Gore, who entered the day needing 46 yards to pass Sanders and finished the game with 65, has now rushed for 14,289 yards in his 15-year career.

Emmitt Smith. who starred for the Cowboys and Cardinals in his career, leads the all-time rushing list with 18,355 career yards, while Walter Payton is second with 16,726 career rushing yards.