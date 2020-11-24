Frazier not worried about Bills defense moving on from heartbreaking loss

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — After suffering a heartbreaking loss to the Arizona Cardinals on a last-second Hail Mary, the Buffalo Bills defense entered the Bye Week ready to learn from the first half of the season, regroup, and move on.

As the D turns their sights to the LA Chargers this week, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier says he is not worried about his group still being upset about the way Week 10 ended.

“In our league, you have to be able to move on whether we won that game or in this case didn’t win, you have to move on,” Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “It’s all about moving on from that game and putting our focus on the LA Chargers, period. You have to move on and focus on the next opponent. That’s the National Football League.”

Frazier reiterated that if the team continues to dwell on the past, they’re not going to get very far in the future.

“We tried to focus on just being able to focus on the Chargers and what we have to get done to win this ballgame. That game is over with from a week ago, if you’re not able to move on, you’re not going to be successful,” Frazier said. “We’re mature enough that we can move on from that game, walk on the field with great confidence.

“It’s hard to walk onto that field with doubt. We’ve got a lot of great things going on around us. Knowing where we sit, if that doesn’t get you excited, there’s so many teams that would love to be where we are.”

After a much needed week off, Buffalo is set to host another NFC West foe in the LA Chargers on Sunday. Led by rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, Sunday’s match up will be no walk in the park, and Frazier is confident in the mental capacity in his team to shake off that tough loss and turn their focus to the Chargers.

“They’ve shown great character throughout the year, it’s a high character group and it shows me that they’re going to be able to get on from that loss,” Frazier said.