Friday night high school hoops: January 3rd

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — High school basketball is back in full 2020 vision!

CATHEDRAL PREP VS. CANISIUS

The Canisius Crusaders looked to remain unbeaten on the season as they hosted Cathedral Prep from Erie, Pennsylvania at Kennedy Fieldhouse on Friday night.

The Ramblers come out guns a blazing in the first quarter. Quintin Santillan gets it at the elbow and drains a three to bring Cathedral Prep up 9-2.

But the Crusaders start climbing back from behind. Max Dowling gets it down low and double pumps before he sinks the basket off the boards to close the gap to 12-10.

Under 10 seconds left to play in the first, Dewayne Vass drives to the basket and draws the foul on the layup. Canisius trailed 19-13 at the end of the quarter.

Second quarter action now, Dowling goes up and over defenders for the short floater. It’s now 19-17.

The Crusaders and Ramblers played close for the rest of the game, but with just seconds left to play, Cathedral Prep sunk a buzzer beater to upset Canisius for the first time this season. Cathedral Prep wins it 68-66 to hand the Crusaders their first loss of the year.

SOUTH PARK VS. MCKINLEY

The South Park Sparks traveled across town tonight for a match up against McKinley.

The Macks come out hot after the tip, Jesse Snow drives straight to the hoop for the opening points of the game, McKinley up 2-0.

And they keep it up! Snow with the steal and passes it to Koran Askia who finishes with the layup in transition to make it 4-0 quick.

But the Sparks defense giving some trouble on their end as well, Anthony Mack steals it and takes that coast to coast for the pump fake layup to tie it up at 4.

The Macks and Sparks were tied up at 10 at the end of the first.

South Park goes on to win it with a final score of 61-54.