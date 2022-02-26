AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Kristen Sharkey still remembers one of her first conversations with Felisha Legette-Jack when she took over as the head coach of UB women’s basketball in 2012.

“She sits down and she tells us all these expectations like I wanna win a national championship, like all this stuff and we’re all kind of like, we won six games last year, you’re talking about a national championship?,” Sharkey laughed.

But that kind of passion is a big reason why, almost ten years later Sharkey hasn’t left the program.

Sharkey was going into her redshirt sophomore season when Legette-Jack took over and played for her for three seasons. And it didn’t take long for her head coach to realize what Sharkey’s future with the Bulls could look like.

“Sharkey was one of the people that I thought could be a coach and I really had my eye on her in our first year and the second year it was very clear that she had that potential to be a part of my staff,” Legette-Jack told News 4 Sports.

Once Sharkey’s playing career at UB wrapped up after the 2014-2015 she had a choice to make, continue her playing career or pursue coaching.

“She had a chance to play overseas and I said to her you should and you could but I certainly have a position available if you wanted to be on my staff,” Legette-Jack said.

“It was probably the easiest decision I’ve had to make. I’ve had a lot of knee surgeries, I had five knee surgeries throughout my college career and I rehabbed and got myself physically at a point where I could have went and done the professional basketball thing but I thought you know long-term wise I came to Buffalo to win a championship, I didn’t get to do that and our post coach left at the end of that year and I knew it was an opportunity for me to be like ‘hey coach Jack like what about me?’ And then she thought about it seriously,” Sharkey told News 4 Sports.

“Longevity wise playing I probably would have maybe gotten two, three years and now here I’m year seven. We have two championships under our belt, a Sweet 16, a Round of 32 and we’re on the verge of something really special again.”

It’s hard to remember a time when the Bulls didn’t have the kind of success they’ve had over the past seven years but Sharkey does. She didn’t win a MAC title as a player but immediately got to experience it in her first season as Legette-Jack’s assistant coach when UB beat Central Michigan on a buzzer-beating shot from Stephanie Reid to win the program’s first conference championship in 2016.

So was it awkward coaching players who were just her teammates?

“Not really because I was a fifth-year and I was already, you know I was in grad school, I was already like two years older than the next person on our team that year because we were really young,” Sharkey explained.

“So for me it was pretty simple. They already respected me as a leader on their team and I was kind of that person that was like ‘no we’re gonna do it this way. Coach said tuck your shirt in, tuck your shirt in.’ So I was always that person for her because I knew if we wanted to win we had to do it Coach Jack’s way.”

And that kind of leadership is something Legette-Jack noticed a significant growth in Sharkey over the years.

“One thing that when I first met her it seemed that the community of players didn’t really honor their own voice and she was a part of that group that really just kind of took it and just said ‘whatever you say is what we’re gonna do.’ And to see her emerge as a person that had a voice as a player and then got her voice as an assistant, it’s not as loud and crazy as mine but it certainly is very calculated in what she says, she’s very forceful in her wording and she’s very confident in what she says now,” Legette-Jack explained.

Naturally, as Sharkey’s position from a player to coach changed, so did her relationship with Legette-Jack.

“It’s evolved in a more mature way I think just because now I’m not just like her player and her kid anymore like we’re building something together,” Sharkey said.

“She emerged from being my player to like my daughter to my colleague. And now that she’s my colleague her loyalty and her work towards our friendship, now she’s like my friend,” Legette-Jack smiled.

And just like their relationship has grown, so has Sharkey personally to the point where her head coach can pinpoint an exact moment when, in her eyes, Sharkey wasn’t a kid anymore.

“When we went to Ball State Sharkey got a message about her beloved high school coach had passed away from cancer and that was a most trying time of my coaching career. I had to talk to my star player about going home that night. I needed her to be where she needed to be and she said my coach would kill me if I didn’t play this game,” Legette-Jack explained.

This was during Sharkey’s junior season on January 26th 2014.

“So we went through her trying to come out and practice to going back in the locker room and crying and getting sick and not being able to, to when the game came we didn’t know what to expect. But I didn’t care about winning or losing I just needed to give that kid the platform to show her coach how much she loved her.”

And boy did she ever. Sharkey ended with a game-high 36 points and added 10 rebounds in UB’s 73-69 win that night.

“She was so locked in to showing that angel that was ascending to our God who she was becoming and that moment was the transformational period for me to say this young lady has entered adulthood and is a pretty darn special young lady.”

It’s safe to say Sharkey and Legette-Jack have been through a lot together over the past decade.

“I would do anything for her and I think she would do the same for me,” Sharkey said.

And now they’re hoping to end this season the way Sharkey’s first year as a coach ended, with confetti falling in Cleveland.