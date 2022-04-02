BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Opening weekend continues for spring sports across Western New York this weekend, and Depew hosted Frontier in a non-league matchup on Saturday afternoon.

We start in the bottom of the second. On the second pitch of the inning, Eric Woodley smashes a ball out to center field for a standup triple.

A couple batters later, Tyler Pagano smacks a chopper to short and beats out the throw to first. Woodley comes home, Wildcats trail 4-1.

Top of the third now, Falcons offense stays hot. Chase Mata sneaks one down the third base line for a single to start the Frontier hitting streak.

A few batters later with the bases loaded, Nick Shea with a blast to left field to score Robbie Kibler to give the Falcons the 6-1 lead.

Frontier scored five in the frame and kept adding to their lead throughout the rest of the game to open up their season with a 14-1 win over Depew. The Wildcats move to 0-2.