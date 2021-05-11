Frontier beats Will North 3-1 in Class AA girls volleyball quarterfinals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Section VI playoffs have finally arrived for girls volleyball in WNY! In some Class AA quarterfinal action on Tuesday night, the two seed Frontier Falcons hosted seven seed Williamsville North.

Frontier took the first set, and took that momentum into the second. The Spartans try to set up a tip but Victoria Leone is there with the block to send the ball to the floor, Falcons take a 16-12 lead.

Late in the set, after a huge back-and-forth by both teams and some incredible saves by Frontier to keep the rally going, Morgan Pasternak digs the tipped ball up to Ella Niedbalski who sets it over and cannot be returned by the Spartans!

Frontier won the second set 25-19.

Third set action now, Angela Seo sets up Miranda Burgett who smashes the kill to the back left corner. Spartans trail 7-6.

A little bit later, North sends the ball over to the Falcons who set up Niedbalski but Burgett is there for the block! It’s now tied at 9 a piece.

End of the third, Will North finishes off a great rally by both teams with a tip over by Cassie Thome to give the Spartans the 21-19 lead.

North would win the third set 25-21, but that would be the only set win of the game for the Spartans. Frontier closed out the game by taking the fourth set. The Falcons advance to the AA semifinals where they will host Lancaster on Thursday at 6pm.