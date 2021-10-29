Frontier cruises to 50-20 win over Sweet Home

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fourth seed Frontier hosted fifth seed Sweet Home on Friday night in the Class A quarterfinals.

Third quarter, with the Panthers down 35-0, Jake Dunstan heaves it up to a wide open Brandon Whitehead who strides into the endzone for the first Sweet Home score of the game. It’s now 35-6.

On the next Frontier possession, Vinnie Monaco gets the pitch and weaves through the defense, taking it 50-yards in for the touchdown to give the Falcons the 41-6 advantage.

At this point, we’re just trading touchdowns. Dunstan chucks it down the field and connects with Momo Koloko in stride for the second Panther TD of the game. It’s now 41-12.

Frontier responds again. Late in the fourth, Nick Shea throws the quick pass to a wide open Conrad Ring in the end zone. The Falcons lead 50-20.

That would be the final score of the game. Frontier’s season continues, they’ll face a rematch of the final week of the regular season next week when they take on rival Hamburg in the Class A semifinals next week.