Frontier football is having a season for the ages

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Frontier Falcons are on a roll this season, and come into the final game of the regular season with a 6-1 record.

“It’s amazing. We went into the year thinking it was going to be kind of tough with South Park and Jamestown, the only loss we have is Jamestown so far but I think we’ve handled it pretty well,” Frontier senior running back Dylan Mack said.

“We feel great as a team. We’ve been executing, we leave it out on the field,” Frontier senior lineman Konrad Krzyszton said. “We just execute on the field, we leave the talking out on the field, and I think it’s going to be a snowball effect.”

The Falcons are having a season for the ages. The last time Frontier had a winning record was back in 2013, when the team finished 7-3.

Going from back-to-back two win seasons to now, it’s been a long ride for the 19 senior Falcons, but they’re thankful for the work they’ve put in to lead them to the point where they’re sitting in second place in A-South.

“We’ve been putting a lot of work on in the weight room and in the offseason training. We’ve all been coming together as a team to get ready for the season together,” Frontier senior linebacker Jack Novak said.

“A lot of us have been playing since we were six years old. We all know each other very well, some played in different spots but we’ve played since we were young and we all know and trust each other,” Mack said.

A large part of the Falcons success this season has been because of their defense. Through seven games, the D has allowed on average just 13 points per game. Being able to stop opposing offenses from finding their way into the end zone has been a huge point of emphasis for Frontier this season.

“We trust each other a lot. In our positions, we’re really unstoppable in stopping the rush. We’re just all together and we know our assignments, and we get it done,” Krzyszton said.

“As one of the linebackers, we have the best linebackers in Western New York. We’re the most athletic, and we can make all the plays on the run and the pass,” Novak said.

“Also our D-line is a huge factor too. Without them, our linebackers wouldn’t get free, but also our corners Gavin Borello too, he’s a standout corner as well,” Mack said.

It’s the final week of the regular season, and that means rivalry week for the Falcons. Frontier hits the road on Friday to take on 5-2 Hamburg in a huge A-South matchup. Kickoff is set for 7pm.