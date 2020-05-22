Frontier honors seniors with drive through athletic banquet

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — End of year celebrations look different for the Class of 2020 right now, but schools around WNY are doing their part to still make them special for their graduating seniors.

Frontier Central High School threw a drive-through athletic banquet for its seniors on Friday morning, complete with customized yard signs for every senior as well as giving away awards that the students won in last night’s virtual athletic ceremony.

The Frontier Athletic Department hosted a virtual athletic banquet on Thursday night.

“It was very much important to us, just because we’ve got a pandemic and we’re on lockdown right now doesn’t mean we can’t keep going and moving forward with our traditions here at Frontier,” Frontier Athletic Director Rich Gray said. “We’re happy to do this, and we’re glad it turned out to be a nice day for this.”

Coaches from all different sports at Frontier showed up in the parking lot to wish their athletes a final goodbye while social distancing.

“It’s just been uplifting, I am so excited to see these athletes and my coaches that came out, it’s just great. I want to hug everybody but you can’t! It’s nice to see and interact with people again,” Gray said.