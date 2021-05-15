Frontier sweeps Clarence in Class AA Section VI volleyball championship

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Top seeded Clarence hosted two seed Frontier on Saturday in the Class AA Section VI volleyball championship.

First set, Haley Gerken sets up Marin Collins who tips the ball over onto the floor, Frontier takes a 19-14 lead.

A few minutes later, Julianne Bolton gets the kill after the set up from Emily Schlabach. Clarence closing the gap, 22-17.

Set point, Ava Nowack serves up an ace to finish off the set. Frontier wins the first, 25-21.

Second set action now, after a long rally the Devils save the ball off the block and set up Maddie O’Brien for the kill. Clarence trails, 9-7.

A little while later, Red Devils trying to get something set up but Victoria Leone leaps over and tips the ball down to the floor to give Frontier the 16-9 lead.

Set point for the Falcons, Leone again tips the ball over to take the second set, 25-14.

Early in the third set, Taylor Denall gets it and sends the ball perfectly on the back line to make it 10-7, Clarence.

A few minutes later, Devils save it and send it over but Collins again goes up for the attack and Clarence can’t return it. Frontier takes a 15-11 lead.

Match point, O’Brien hits it over but Gerken returns the favor with a tip straight to the empty floor for the game winner!

Frontier wins the third set 25-17 to sweep Clarence for the Section VI Championship!