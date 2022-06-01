BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rain and storms couldn’t stop Frontier and Orchard Park from heating up on the field for the Class B Section VI girls lacrosse championship on Wednesday evening.

The Falcons waste no time getting on the board. In the first minute of the game, Maddie McDonnell weaves her way through the defense and slings it into the right corner to give Frontier the 1-0 lead.

Three minutes later, the Falcons add to their lead when McDonnell dishes it to Megan Singer for the top corner rip. It’s now 2-0.

OP cuts the lead in half, and a few minutes later ties it up. Mae Pawlikowski feeds it to Mikayla Sullivan for the quick stick goal. It’s now 2-2.

A little bit later, McDonnell scoops up a loose ball and bounces it into the five hole to take a 4-2 lead.

Late in the first half, McDonnell slings it to Ali Zglinicki for the rip to the corner. Frontier led 5-2 at the half.

The Quakers would put together a second-half comeback, but Frontier scored three of the last four goals in the game to top Orchard Park 10-7 and win their fifth straight Sectional title.

The Falcons advance to the Far West Regionals where they will play the Section V winner on Saturday at 1 pm at Pittsford Sutherland High School.