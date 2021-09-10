Frontier tops West Seneca West in 21-12 thriller

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — After both teams dealt huge upsets in week one, West Seneca West and Frontier met on Friday night for a big A-South matchup.

Tight game in the third quarter, Indians looking to take the extend their drive but Konrad Krzyszton steps up and sacks Terry Nichols Jr. for a 16-yard loss!

Fourth quarter action now, Falcons up 14-12, Vinnie Monaco takes the handoff, finds a hole and gets the first down to bring Frontier inside the red zone.

On the very next play, Monaco goes up the gut and in for the 23-yard touchdown to give the Falcons the 21-12 lead.

But West Seneca West isn’t going down without a fight! Nichols tosses a ball that’s tipped off his receivers hands but caught by Justin Piwowarczyk off the tip! He takes that 62-yards down the field before getting tripped up at the 13-yard line.

The Indians trying to find the end zone and potentially tie it up, but Nichols pass is picked off by Dylan Mack!

The Falcons would run out the clock from there to win it 21-12 and start the season with a 2-0 record!