Frontier volleyball sweeps Orchard Park to repeat as Section VI champions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The top-seed Frontier Falcons were back in the Section VI volleyball finals on Friday night taking on seventh-seed Orchard Park.

Frontier gets hot early in this one. Morgan Pasternak hits it over but the Quakers are able to save it and get it back over, but again Haley Gerken sets up Pasternak who gets the kill to give the Falcons the 7-3 lead.

A few minutes later, Alayna Starr makes her presence known going up and over the net with a big kill to the front line. It’s now 12-7.

But the Quakers put together a comeback. OP on a 5-0 run when Molly Ryan serves up the ace to tie the game up at 14 a piece.

A few minutes later, OP sets up Ella Merritt to tap it over and make it a one point game, 18-17.

Late in the set after volleys from both sides of the net, Emily Lackey passes it to Marin Collins who gets the massive kill from the back line. Quakers can’t reel it in, it’s now 20-19, OP on top.

Set point for the Falcons, Gerken sets up Ella Niedbalski who sends it straight to the floor for the winner! Frontier takes the first set 25-21.

Frontier puts together two more solid sets and finish off with a clean 3-0 sweep over Orchard Park to win their second straight Section VI championship!