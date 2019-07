Ryoto Furuya leads after the first round of the 61st Porter Cup, firing an opening round of 64 (-6) on Wednesday.

Three other amateur golfers are one stroke back of Furuya. Peter Knade, Austin Hitt and Josh Whalen are all 5-under.

Five players are tied for fifth after shooting an opening round of 67 (-3).

Second round action at Niagara Falls Country Club begins Thursday morning.