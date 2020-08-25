Gabriel Grabs Passes and Attention

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It seems to happen every year at training camp, a rookie shows up and seizes everyone’s attention.

Gabriel Davis has been that player in 2020.

“I’m confident in everything I can do,” the Bills wide receiver told reporters on Tuesday.

Each practice the 4th round pick seems to make a few noticeable plays. On Monday, Davis went streaking down the field and made a contested catch against Tre’Davious White, something most receivers around the league struggle to do. The 6’2”, 218 lbs rookies size is useful tool.

“I know I’m a bigger receiver and one of the bigger guys on the team and they want me to be that guy to make those contested catches and I feel like when the opportunity comes my way to make a contested play in practice I’ve been coming down with some of those.”

At times Davis has made it look easy but the rookie made it clear, he’s still adjusting to the NFL.

“Guys are flying around, corners break a little faster, safeties fill the gaps a little bit quicker, linebackers moving sideline to sideline, it’s definitely a transition but nothing nobody can’t do. At some point even the greats were rookies.”

Even members of the Bills defense have taken notice, which carries a different level of respect. Safety Micah Hyde complimented the Bills improved offense on Monday’s zoom and called out the rookie.

“A guy like 17 (Josh Allen) is going to compete every single day and the surrounding positions around him are stepping up too. New guys in Diggs and Gabriel, those type of guys making plays, it’s good to see,” Hyde said.

We’ve said his name a lot during training camp and to be clear— it’s Gabriel— it’s what his mom prefers.