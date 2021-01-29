Gannon spoils Daemen men’s season opener

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Daemen men’s basketball team had to wait 328 days for the 2021 season opener, and tonight’s matchup with Gannon had everything you could want in a season opener in college basketball.

From a huge lead to a dramatic comeback to game coming down to the final seconds, the Wildcats’ first game in almost a year was spoiled by Gannon in a 76-73 thriller.

Daemen led by as much as 20 points in this game, and held on to a steady lead up until the final six and a half minutes of play.

That’s when Gannon went on a 17-1 run, and the Golden Knights never looked back from there.

Andrew Sischo led the Wildcats in points, scoring 30 points in the first game of his senior season.

Daemen travels to Erie, Pennsylvania to play Gannon again in the second of the home-and-home match up. Tipoff is set for 2 pm on Saturday.