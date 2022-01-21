Giants hire Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen as general manager

FILE – Joe Schoen of the Buffalo Bills NFL football team is shown in Orchard Park, N.Y., May 17, 2017. The New York Giants have hired Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as their new general manager. Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch made the announcement Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo, File)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – It was only a matter of time before members of the Bills staff moved up the ranks and took other jobs as the team’s success has generated interested in a number Buffalo’s coaches and front office employees. The latest is Joe Schoen as the New York Giants have hired him as their next general manager.

Schoen spent the past five years as the Bills’ assistant GM and now takes over as the Giant’s head of football operations after Dave Gettleman retired following the end of the 2021 season.

“We are pleased and proud to name Joe as our general manager,” said Giants president John Mara via the team’s website. “Throughout our search, Joe impressed us with his ability to communicate a progressive and comprehensive vision for our team. His philosophy and collaborative approach to building a roster and coaching staff align with what we were looking for in a general manager.”

After coming to Buffalo and being Brandon Beane’s top associate, Schoen helped Beane build the Bills into a consistent playoff contender by making the postseason four out of the last five years, winning the AFC East back-to-back seasons and advancing to the AFC title game last year. The Bills are on the brink of making another conference championship if they can beat the Kansas City Chiefs in this Sunday’s divisional round.