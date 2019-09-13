Giants provide bulletin board material for Bills

Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen (17) runs past New York Jets’ Henry Anderson (96) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ahead of the season opener, the New York Jets provided the Bills with their first piece of bulletin board material.

Defensive end Leonard Williams told reporters the Jets defensive plan was to make Josh Allen a quarterback and to force him to beat them with his arm.

Allen did that in Week 1, rallying the Bills from a 16-point deficit for a 17-16 victory, which included tossing the game-winning touchdown to John Brown late in the fourth quarter.

Ahead of their week two matchup, the Giants gave the Bills their second piece of bulletin board material.

When asked earlier this week about his evaluation of quarterback Josh Allen during the 2018 draft, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur mentioned he believed Allen “had a chance to be a starter” in the league.

On video boards throughout the team’s training facility are the tweet that makes mention of Shurmur’s remarks from NFL Network Reporter Kim Jones.

Pat Shurmur said before 2018 draft, #NYG thought QB Josh Allen “had a chance to be a starter” in the NFL. Seems like a pretty low bar…. so I followed up. Shurmur repeated the line. BUFvsNYG on Sunday. — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) September 11, 2019

When asked about the quote on the TVs throughout the facility, Bills head coach Sean McDermott called it “internal messaging.”

This quote is on several video boards inside the Bills facility- https://t.co/iLfHSQTMVF — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) September 12, 2019

The Bills have this tweet displayed on TVs around the building. Sean McDermott seems pissed off that we saw those TVs. Said, “I’m not going to get into that,” when asked if it was bulletin board material. Said what goes on those TVs is “internal messaging.” https://t.co/wmthZNUj1Q — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) September 12, 2019

Inside the locker room, players head the message loud and clear.

“I mean, people always got Josh’s name in their mouth. People talk about stuff that they’re unsure about but Sunday it’s just going to tell it all,” said left tackle Dion Dawkins.

Dawkins added the quote wasn’t added motivation ahead of the game, but continued.

“Coach (McDermott) is testing us,” said Dawkins. “There’s images and it’s for us to block out all those images and just keep playing. Just know they’re there, but understand that if we just focus on ourselves, that’s all we have to worry about. If you ask me for the past couple of games, they’ve been saying ‘the Buffalo Bills have 1%, 2%, — 0% chance — we don’t care. We just worry about us.”