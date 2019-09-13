Giants provide bulletin board material for Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ahead of the season opener, the New York Jets provided the Bills with their first piece of bulletin board material.
Defensive end Leonard Williams told reporters the Jets defensive plan was to make Josh Allen a quarterback and to force him to beat them with his arm.
Allen did that in Week 1, rallying the Bills from a 16-point deficit for a 17-16 victory, which included tossing the game-winning touchdown to John Brown late in the fourth quarter.
Ahead of their week two matchup, the Giants gave the Bills their second piece of bulletin board material.
When asked earlier this week about his evaluation of quarterback Josh Allen during the 2018 draft, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur mentioned he believed Allen “had a chance to be a starter” in the league.
On video boards throughout the team’s training facility are the tweet that makes mention of Shurmur’s remarks from NFL Network Reporter Kim Jones.
When asked about the quote on the TVs throughout the facility, Bills head coach Sean McDermott called it “internal messaging.”
Inside the locker room, players head the message loud and clear.
“I mean, people always got Josh’s name in their mouth. People talk about stuff that they’re unsure about but Sunday it’s just going to tell it all,” said left tackle Dion Dawkins.
Dawkins added the quote wasn’t added motivation ahead of the game, but continued.
“Coach (McDermott) is testing us,” said Dawkins. “There’s images and it’s for us to block out all those images and just keep playing. Just know they’re there, but understand that if we just focus on ourselves, that’s all we have to worry about. If you ask me for the past couple of games, they’ve been saying ‘the Buffalo Bills have 1%, 2%, — 0% chance — we don’t care. We just worry about us.”