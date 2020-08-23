GM Brandon Beane says Sean McDermott has ‘checked all the boxes’ so far in Bills rebuild

Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott runs practice form the middle of the field with a mask on during the second day of training camp opened to the media at ADPRO Sports Training Center’s outdoor field in Orchard Park, N.Y., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. P (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Despite the challenging times, there has been some good news for the Bills this preseason when they signed head coach Sean McDermott and left tackle Dion Dawkins to contract extensions.

“We say it draft, develop and re-sign our own so this is proof is in the pudding of a young man who came in here as a rookie had what I thought was a pretty nice rookie year. Year two we talked about it was not as consistent as he would have liked or we would have liked. I thought he came back year three and was dialed in and had a really nice year,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said on a zoom call with reporters.

The Bills signed Dawkins to a four-year, $60 million contract extension so he’ll be protecting Josh Allen’s blindside through 2024.

Dawkins has been a staple on the offensive line for Buffalo, and has started 43 out of 48 games in his career with the Bills. Aside from being a force on the line, Dawkins also has a pair of touchdowns on his resume, his first coming in 2018 against the Jets, and his second coming against the Patriots in 2019.

A second-round pick in the 2017 Draft, Dawkins was in Sean McDermott’s first draft class with the Bills, and is the first player in that draft class to sign a long term extension with the team.

“Really just happy with where he’s at and think he’s trending up and he’s the type of player that we want here for the long term,” Beane said.

Dawkins extension came the day after they signed McDermott to a four-year extension locking him in for the next six years (the four years added to the two on his previous deal).

“I think he very much earned it I don’t know that there’s anything left that he could have answered to this point other than us going and winning playoff games. In the build where we’re at I think he’s checked all the boxes that a coach three year in that’s gone through a total rebuild like we’ve had to do here,” Beane explained.

“He and his wife, I can promise you I was the next happiest person that this got done and Buffalo’s got the right guy in charge for a long time as the head coach.”

On McDermott’s zoom call after he signed his extension, he said he can’t envision working with any other GM.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Beane’s new deal was in the works.