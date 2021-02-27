Goaltender Linus Ullmark to miss at least one month

Buffalo Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark (35) is looked at by a Sabres trainer during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Injuries continue to plague the Buffalo Sabres. Saturday morning the team anounced goaltender Linus Ullmark will miss at least one month with a lower body injury.

Ullmark left Thursday’s game against New Jersey after the first period and did not return. The team wanted to wait until they could completely diagnose him before making an announcement.

He becomes the third player in just the last two weeks to miss significant time with an injury. Defenseman Jake McCabe is out 6-8 months with injuries to his ACL, MCL and meniscus. Will Borgen will miss roughly 6-8 weeks with a broken forearm. That injury was suffered February 20th also against New Jersey.

Buffalo recalled goaltender Jonas Johansson to serve as a backup to Carter Hutton who will now be the team’s top goalie in Hutton’s absence.