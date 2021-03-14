Going dancing: Bonaventure clinches A 10 tournament title

St. Bonaventure’s Osun Osunniyi, right, blocks the shot of VCU’s Jamir Watkins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game for the Atlantic Ten Conference tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

DAYTON, Ohio (WIVB) – It was almost already guaranteed that St. Bonaventure would earn at least an at large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Now the Bonnies are no doubt going to the big dance, as they topped VCU in the Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship Sunday afternoon, 74-65.

After trading baskets back and forth in the early part of the first half, the Bonnies took a 15-12 lead when Alejandro Vasquez hit a three pointer that broke the 12-12 tie.

From there, St. Bonaventure never looked back. They built a lead as big as 16 in the second half, and comfortable took home the win by a nine-point margin.

St. Bonaventure had four players finish in double digits. Kyle Lofton led all scorers with 23 points. Osun Osunniyi finished with 14, Dominick Welch had 13 and Jalen Adaway finished with 10. Osunniyi had 12 rebounds as well to finish the game with another double-double.

Now the Bonnies wait to see where they go in the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday.