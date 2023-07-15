LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Juan Martín Loureiro became the first Argentinian player to win the Porter Cup with a thrilling parting shot Saturday, and Sarah Gallagher maintained her lead from start to finish to win the women’s tournament, held concurrently with the men’s for the first time in the 64-year tradition of the amateur golf event hosted by Niagara Falls Country Club.

The 20-year-old Loureiro, national stroke play champion from Guernica, Buenos Aires, was the only player in the combined field of 90 to break par in each of his four rounds. He shot his best round Saturday, 5-under 65 to finish at 11-under 269, two strokes better than Charlie Berridge, and three in front of local favorite Anthony Delisanti, the native of nearby Sanborn who led after the opening round and played with Loureiro in the final group.

Gallagher, 19, from Blue Mountain, Ontario, finished at 8-over 288, becoming the fourth Canadian winner in 10 women’s tournaments. The Ball State sophomore improved her score from last year’s 20th-place finish by four shots, two in front of the runner-up trio that included 17-year-old Canadian Ella Weber, 15-year-old Amelie Phung from New York City, and Julia Town, 23, a Floridian playing for Fairfield University.

“It feels really great to be another Canadian to win the trophy, especially being so close to home,” Gallagher said. “It’s great to kind of keep that legacy going with Canadians.”

Heavy rains fell upon Gallagher playing the 18th hole to post a 77 on Saturday, her highest round in four days. She opened with a 68 in one of the first groups to tee off Wednesday, and matching that score in the third round gave Gallagher a six shot lead that held up for the entirety of the final round. Julia McLaughlin, a Floridian who helped Wake Forest win an NCAA championship, was the only woman to post a red number in the final round, and matching her Friday score to move up to seventh place and join Gallagher as the only women to break par in multiple rounds.

The downpour caused a 45-minute delay before the last men’s groups finished. But it didn’t dampen Loureiro’s spirit. After plunking his tee shot into a bunker beyond the green, Loureiro chipped in from the sand for a birdie that secured his engraved plate on the Porter Cup.

“Very emotional,” Loureiro said afterward, through an interpreter. “I’m feeling very good, and I’m very happy about this tournament.”

Loureiro spent most of the final round battling for the lead with Berridge, the reigning New York State Amateur champion from downstate in Westchester County who plays for Cal-Berkley. Near the top of the leaderboard all week, Berridge was tied with Loureiro at 10-under before missing a short putt for par on No. 18 to finish his round at 66.

Delisanti dropped his tee shot pin high on the final hole, and had a birdie putt that could have lifted him into a tie for second with Berridge, or, it seemed, a three-way tie for hte lead had Loureiro failed to get up and down from the trap. Delisanti, who works in the bag room at Niagara Falls CC, might’ve won the tournament if not for a second-day 73, as he was 11-under in the other three rounds.

Having qualified earlier in the week for next month’s U.S. Amateur Championships, however, Delisanti measured his disappointment in coming up short of the Porter Cup title with a good feeling about the state of his game this summer.

“It just didn’t go in today, so that’s how it goes sometimes,” Delisanti said. “So just got to keep your head down and keep playing well and keep grinding.”