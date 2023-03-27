(KRON) — Golf great Phil Mickelson said the fans brought the energy to the LIV Golf’s first 2023 event in the United States during a stop in Tucson.

Mickelson caught up with Nexstar’s Jason Dumas at the LIV Golf tournament on March 19th, heading in to the final round of the event. He said the combination of location and fan excitement made for great conditions for golfers.

“It’s been fun for me to play here in Tuscon for so many years because it has such a speical place in my heart. It was my first win ever as an amature back in 1991,” Mickelson recalled.

The second LIV Golf event of the season was held at The Gallery north of Tucson.

Lefty’s four-man team ultimately fell short in the team competition after a disappionting final round, falling to the Fireball team that took home the $3 million prize. Danny Lee won a pllayoff to claim the individual win.

