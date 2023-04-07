AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Out There Somewhere finds reporter George Eskola out at the Augusta National looking for celebrities, and he found their look-a-likes.

A little thing like an iffy weather forecast is not going to keep the celebrities away from the Masters.

The A listers are in Augusta, and if you look, you can find them.

Great A list actor and golf fan: “Matthew McConaughey.” Alright, alright, alright, alright.

Really original America’s sweetheart, smokie, and the bandit, and we love her: “Sally Fields.”

A huge golf fan, who has other things on his mind, but he’s not going to meet the Masters; take a look at “Number 45.”

One of the great movie bad guys, and you know him as the villain from Die Hard.

The brilliant director of The Godfather and Apocalypse Now: “Francis Ford Coppola.”

One of the great supporting actors in cinema, and you loved him in The Devil Wears Prada: “Stanley Tucci.”

70s legend and big golf fan and golfer, and he’s out here enjoying The Masters: School’s Out’s “Alice Cooper.”

Taking a break from her tour, and she loves golf: the one and only “Taylor Swift.”

Of course, some people come out here and say they’re celebrities like Titus O’Neal.

“Hey, I’m Titus,” he laughs.