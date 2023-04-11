PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — With the Master’s in the rearview mirror, the golf world turns its focus to Rochester, Oak Hill Country Club, and the 2023 PGA Championship.

The grandstands on hole 18 which will be packed to watch a champion raise the Wanamaker Trophy are nearly complete. The structure has been built and all of the seats have been put in, with the finishing touches coming in the next few weeks.

At the other end of the spectrum, the grandstands that allow views of holes one and eleven are just beginning to take shape.

The massive double-decker structure called Club PGA near hole six is growing at a rapid pace. That impressive building will be used for corporate partners and will also hold events throughout the week.

PGA Championship week starts on Monday, May 15th with play beginning on Thursday, May 18th, concluding on Sunday, May 21st.