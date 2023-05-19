PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The large number of fans at Oak Hill Country Club for the the 2023 PGA Championship is causing cellphone service issues in at least one surrounding neighborhood, according to Pittsford Town Supervisor Bill Smith.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Smith says he was alerted to the problem Thursday morning and contacted Verizon, which told him the problem was caused by the size of the crowd at the event and assured him they had maxed out service capacity, even bringing in a temporary cell tower.

Given the potential emergency complications that could arise from low to no cell service, Smith says he also reached out to the Monroe County Office of Emergency Management, which acknowledged the issue, but said it should resolve each day of the tournament after 4:00 p.m.

Smith says Verizon claims 911 calls go through before all other calls trying to be made at that time, adding if one service provider can’t handle a 911 call it will spill over into a cell service that can.

To end his Facebook post Smith said, “Although this represents a one-off problem stemming from unique circumstances, it underscores the importance of the Town’s policy of pushing for better cell service generally and for every part of Pittsford.”

The installation of new cell towers has, at times, been contentious within the Town of Pittsford.