LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Noah Kumar and Sarah Gallagher stand atop the leaderboards at Niagara Falls County Club entering Saturday’s final round of the 64th Porter Cup.

Kumar, a Rutgers senior from Sarasota, Florida, leads the men’s tournament at 7-under par after shooting 3-under 67 on Saturday. He holds a one-stroke lead over Argentinian Juan Martín Loureiro, who also shot 67.

Joining them in the final group teeing off at 12:30 p.m. Saturday will be Anthony Delisanti, the native of nearby Sanborn who works in the bag room at Niagara Falls CC and qualified for the U.S. Amateur Championships earlier this week.

Delisanti was the opening round leader in his third year playing for the Porter Cup, and he birdied four of the last eight holes Friday to get to 5-under after three rounds, tied for third place with second-round leader Charlie Berridge, a Cal-Berkley junior who won last year’s New York State Amateur Championship with a record score.

Notable name John Daly II was the biggest mover on Friday. The Arkansas junior shot 65 to get to 3-under, rising from the middle of the pick into a three-way tie for sixth, one stroke behind Shubham Jaglan, a native of India playing college golf for South Florida, in the second-last group teeing off at 12:20 p.m. Saturday.

Gallagher, a Ball State sophomore from Blue Mountain, Ontario, has led after all three rounds in the 10th Women’s Porter Cup, being played concurrently with the men’s tournament for the first time. At 1-over par after matching her opening round score with a 68 on Friday, Gallagher leads by six strokes over Mia Sessa, a Yale sophomore from Augusta, Georgia.

They will be joined in the final round teeing off at 12:10 p.m. Saturday by Amelie Phung, a 15-year-old from New York City. Another 15-year-old, Lily Zhang from Williamsville, recent winner of the New York State Amateur Championship, is the top local on the leaderboard, tied for 10th at 14-under.