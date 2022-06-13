BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday, Bills quarterback Josh Allen took his talents from the football field to the golf course. Allen teamed up with OnCore Golf to host the first ever Celebrity Classic at the Seneca Hickory Stick Golf Course in Lewiston.

“It’s awesome. It’s a chance to get OnCore’s name out there, you see some of the people that are here, and we’re just going to have a lot of fun,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. “That’s what we’re trying to do, we’re trying to have fun, get some exposure, and play some good golf.”

All of the funds from the event went to Oishei Children’s Hospital and Western New York PGA HOPE, a program that introduces golf to veterans with disabilities.

“I’m just trying to be the best quarterback I can be. This kind of comes with the territory,” Allen said. “I’m just out here trying to win games, and this is the side piece you have to put up with when you’re the quarterback, but again, we got Matt [Barkley] and Case [Keenum] out here, we got Tyler Bass and Matt Haack, we got some of the Bills out here supporting OnCore. It’s a homegrown company, and any time you can support that, you have to.”

Allen and some of his Bills teammates weren’t the only ones having a good time for a good cause on the course this afternoon.

NBA Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning and ‘Law and Order’ actor Anthony Anderson were some of the celebrities in attendance in the event on Monday.

“Good cause, good brother, great company, and it’s golf. OnCore sponsors Josh’s tournament and his foundation, also sponsors my tournament and my foundation so when they reached out I was like, ‘Yeah, you supported me, so it gives me a chance to come support you,” comedian Anthony Anderson said.