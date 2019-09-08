Graham: Breaking down the 2018 QB Class

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – We often hear the biggest jump a quarterback will make is from year one to year two.

This season, expectations couldn’t be higher for Bills quarterback Josh Allen or Jets signal caller Sam Darnold, who were apart of a highly touted draft class in 2018.

The Athletic’s Tim Graham joined the BKL crew to breakdown the position group ahead of the season opener.

By: Tim Graham

The Athletic



One of the intriguing subplots this season for Buffalo is that Josh Allen will have a chance to square off with all the top quarterbacks from his 2018 draft class, and that round robin begins today with Sam Darnold and the New York Jets.



While last year’s quarterback group shouldn’t be compared to the legendary 1983 class that produced Jim Kelly, Dan Marino, John Elway, Ken O’Brien and Tony Eason, this is how rivalries ripen. This is how we begin to discover which teams found the right guy and which teams whiffed.



Within the AFC East, we will see two Allen-Darnold matchups, barring injury. And by the time the Bills meet the Dolphins in Week 7, Josh Rosen might have taken over for Ryan Fitzpatrick.



Outside the division, the schedule fell just right. The AFC East plays the AFC North this year, which means first overall pick Baker Mayfield in Week 10 and Lamar Jackson in Week 14 — maybe with playoff hopes at stake.



And if Ben Roethlisberger gets hurt — he’s played all 16 games only four times in his career — the Bills could see third-round pick Mason Rudolph.



That’s seven possible games — almost half the schedule — involving the top six quarterbacks in what was considered a talented draft class.



Allen has only one start so far against his draftmates, a four-point loss to his good pal Darnold last year in Orchard Park. Today’s the first rematch, and the first step in what could be a fun showdown series.