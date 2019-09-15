Graham: The Battle for New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The New York Jets and the New York Giants might claim to be New York’s team. But, the truth of the matter is, the Buffalo Bills are the only team to actually play in the state of New York.

The Athletic’s Tim Graham took a deeper dive in the “state” rivalry.

By: Tim Graham, The Athletic



The New York Jets. The New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills.

Which is New York’s team?

That’s a misleading question, isn’t it? Buffalo is the only team with a New York address. The Jets and Giants play share a stadium in New Jersey. The Giants’ facility is in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets’ complex is in Florham Park, N.J.

You can reply with yeah-buts and well-actuallys, but the Bills have a chance to stake a no-doubt claim on the football field this year by sweeping the New York wannabes.

The Bills open their season with back-to-back games in MetLife Stadium. They beat the Jets last week and return to the Meadowlands today to play the Giants.

Buffalo has gone 3-0 against the Jets and Giants three times in franchise history but not for 23 years. Only twice have the Bills won a pair of games at the Meadowlands in the same season.

The Bills swept New Jersey in 1990, 1993 and 1996. None of those included victories in back-to-back weeks, though, let along two in a row on the road.

The Bills own six measly wins over the Giants in franchise history. But they’ve played just a dozen times. The Bills held a five-game winning streak over the Giants from 1978 to 1996 … That’s the regular season, of course, because … well … you know …

Anyway, today is for you geography sticklers out there, you proud New Yorkers, you Empire Staters, you Knickerbockers.

How about them apples, Big Apple?