Grand Island sends Ken West packing with 35-29 victory

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Class A quarterfinals continued on Saturday afternoon, let’s get to the action at Crosby Field between Grand Island and Kenmore West.

First quarter, Vikings trail 13-7, Ben Moskala takes the snap and hits the ground running! He takes that 46 yards down the sideline for the touchdown to take a 14-13 lead.

Ken West comes into the second quarter with a vengeance though, Zac Boyes drops back and airs it out to Colton Locicero who makes the fantastic catch on the 15 yard line. On the next play, Boyes keeps it himself for the touchdown, Blue Devils regain the lead, 21-14.

Grand Island going the distance themselves on the next possession, Moskala pitches it to Blake Bielec who shows off his arm with a beautiful pass to Anthony Homa for the big first down. One play later, Moskala goes up the middle for the touchdown, it’s now 21-20 after a failed two point conversion.

This was the battle of the mobile quarterbacks! Ken West’s Boyes again with the QB keep for the score, Blue Devils up 29-20 with two minutes left in the first half.

On the ensuing kickoff, Jack Dlugokinski field the ball and turns on the jets! He goes coast to coast for a 70 yard return to bring the Vikings into the red zone.

Grand Island caps off that drive with a touchdown of their own, Moskala rolls out and hits who else but Dlugokinski in the end zone. Vikings trailed 29-27 at the half.

This was a shootout for the entire game! The Vikings defense steps up in the second half to hold the Blue Devils scoreless. Grand Island ends Ken West’s season with a 35-29 victory. The Vikings will play Starpoint in the Class A Section VI semifinals next week.