BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Grand Island was on the road taking on Cheektowaga in a non-league matchup at the home of the Warriors on Friday night.

In the first quarter, Grand Island driving but the pass is intercepted by Jeremy Gray!! He takes it deep into Viking territory on the nice return.

But tonight belonged to Grand Island. Justin Horvath finds Mike Coburn for the touchdown, and that would be one of many.

Grand Island shuts out Cheektowaga 34-0.