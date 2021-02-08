Grand Island tops Niagara Wheatfield 7-3

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — After advancing to the second round of the playoffs last season, the Grand Island Vikings returned to the ice on Monday evening to take on Niagara Wheatfield in the high school hockey season opener.

Grand Island scored two goals in the first 10 minutes of the game, and add to the lead with 5:30 left in the first. A Viking shoots, and Liam Snyder finishes it off with the rebound for the score. GI led 3-0 after the first.

Second period action now, Jack Dlugokinski shoots and Ed Kwarciak sends it in for the goal! Vikings lead 4-0.

With just under 14 minutes left in the second, Cam Davis brings it down and pulls the goalie towards him with some misdirection while Kwarciak taps it in the empty net behind the goalie’s back. It’s now 5-0 with Grand Island on top.

The Falcons would score back-to-back goals in the second, and another in the third, but it wouldn’t be enough to catch up.

Grand Island wins their season opener 7-3 over Niagara Wheatfield.