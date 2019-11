BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - The Broncos might be 3-7 this season, but five of their losses have been by eight points or less.

The point?

Like the Browns game a few weeks ago, looks can be deceiving. While Denver's record isn't great, they ave a ton of offensive playmakers including wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

Sutton currently ranks 11th in receiving yards (805) this season and has 13 catches of 20 or more yards -- a mark that is the 4th best in the NFL.

"Big target, man. Big, athletic guy that can move, get off the line and runs great routes," cornerback Tre'Davious White told reporters this week. "Again, whenever (Sutton) lines up to my side, I have to be ready. Whenever he goes to Levi and Kevin's side, they've got to be ready. So, he's a big target so it'll take a total team effort to try to slow that guy down for sure."