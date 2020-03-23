Graves Named First-Team NABC All District

Buffalo’s Jayvon Graves celebrates a basket during the first half of a first round men’s college basketball game against Arizona State in the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 22, 2019, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

BUFFALO, NY – The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced their 2019-20 All-District teams on Monday morning and Buffalo junior Jayvon Graves was named to the District 14 First Team.

Graves, who recently entered his name into the 2020 NBA Draft, was named first-team All-MAC as he led the Bulls in scoring at 17.1 points per game as he broke the school record for field goals attempted in a season, while his 204 field goals made are third most in a single seasons. Graves also notched a career best of 5.4 rebounds per game.

Graves became the 23rd player in school history to record 1,000 career points and he currently sits in 18th place on the all-time scoring list with 1,080 points. He scored in double figures in all but three games this season, highlighted by a career best 33 points in Buffalo’s double overtime win at Kent State.

Graves was joined on the All-District First Team by Loren Cristian Jackson from Akron, Justin Turner from Bowling Green, Ball State’s Tahjai Teague, and Eugene German from Northern Illinois.

The second team included Tyler Cheese and Xeyrius Williams of Akron, Marreon Jackson of Toledo, Ohio’s Jason Preston, and David DiLeo from Central Michigan. Akron’s John Groce was named the District Coach of the Year.