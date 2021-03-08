Griffs knocked out of MAAC Tourney

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canisius blew a double-digit lead against Rider with under 12 minutes to go in the game and lost their opening round game 78-76.

The Griffs led 66-55 following a Armon Harried free throw with 11:51 left in the game but managed just 10 points the rest of the way.

Rider took a 2 point lead with :29 to go on a layup by Dontrell McQuarter. Canisius had the final shots of the game but Jacco Fritz but missed a 3 pointer for the lead and Malek Green’s follow was off the mark.

Jordan Henderson led the Griffs with 16 points, 6 rebounds.